TriNet Group (TNET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $251.5670 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.81. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $94.54.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $47,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,106.58. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $25,024.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,772.48. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 2,798 shares of company stock valued at $162,593 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in TriNet Group by 524.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Curi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $63.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNET

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.