PBF Energy (PBF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of ($0.45) per share and revenue of $7.1687 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $16,833,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,583,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,493,274.86. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,702,979 shares of company stock valued at $58,582,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 261.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 204.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 4,868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

