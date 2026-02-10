Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WMMVY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $15.4829 billion for the quarter.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Down 0.3%

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV

(Get Free Report)

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV (OTCMKTS: WMMVY) is a leading Mexican retail company that operates a broad array of retail formats focused on serving everyday consumer needs. Its core activities include operating supermarkets, discount stores, membership warehouse clubs and related retail formats that sell groceries, perishables, household goods, apparel, electronics and general merchandise. The company also provides associated services commonly found in large retail chains, such as in-store pharmacies, basic financial and payment services, and e-commerce fulfillment to meet growing online demand.

The company’s operations are centered in Mexico and extend into several countries in Central America, where it serves urban and suburban consumers through a mix of neighborhood discount outlets, larger full-service supermarkets and membership-based warehouse clubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.