Innventure (INV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of ($5.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. Innventure had a negative net margin of 18,877.40% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.

Get Innventure alerts:

Innventure Stock Performance

Shares of Innventure stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. Innventure has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $226.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innventure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innventure

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Haskell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 762,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,271.10. The trade was a 1.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Stewart Scott sold 452,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $2,322,186.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,965,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,711.63. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 58,786 shares of company stock worth $244,245 and have sold 2,731,703 shares worth $12,495,241. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innventure during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innventure in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innventure by 55.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,636 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innventure during the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $8.00 target price on shares of Innventure in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INV

About Innventure

(Get Free Report)

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.