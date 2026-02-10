Innventure (INV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.
Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of ($5.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. Innventure had a negative net margin of 18,877.40% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.
Innventure Stock Performance
Shares of Innventure stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. Innventure has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $226.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Innventure
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innventure
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innventure during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innventure in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innventure by 55.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,636 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innventure during the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $8.00 target price on shares of Innventure in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
About Innventure
Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.
