Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.58 million, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of -6.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences by 624.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 949.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $142.00 price target on Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bright Minds Biosciences from $72.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol DRUG, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research leverages proprietary chemistry platforms to create serotonin-modulating and neuroprotective compounds derived from psychedelic-inspired structures. Bright Minds aims to address unmet needs in conditions such as major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and Alzheimer’s disease through orally administered treatments.

The company’s lead candidate, BMB-101, is an oral 5-HT2A receptor-modulating compound in clinical development for mood and anxiety disorders.

