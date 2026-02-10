American Electric Power (AEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $5.0675 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average of $115.60. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $97.46 and a 12-month high of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,082.86. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. TD Cowen raised American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

