Organon & Co. (OGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Organon & Co. to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $1.5152 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 143.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Organon & Co. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,264 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 102.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,240,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after buying an additional 1,131,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 126.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,435,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after buying an additional 801,307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 335.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 957,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 737,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,520,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,159,000 after acquiring an additional 540,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

