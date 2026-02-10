TELUS (TU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 5.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TU. Natl Bk Canada upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TELUS by 40.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,033,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,074 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 4.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,687,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $310,129,000 after buying an additional 845,682 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 792,690 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,357,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after buying an additional 566,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) is a Canadian telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. It delivers a broad portfolio of consumer and business communications services across Canada, including mobile wireless, fixed-line voice, broadband internet, and television. TELUS also provides a range of enterprise services such as cloud and IT solutions, managed network services, cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) offerings for business customers.

Beyond core connectivity, TELUS has expanded into health and digital services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.