Bioxytran Conference: CEO touts broad-spectrum antiviral strategy, cites strong COVID Phase II results

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) CEO David Platt outlined the company’s focus on developing drugs based on polysaccharides—complex carbohydrates—across three areas: antiviral treatment, early-stage stroke care, and cancer metastasis. In his presentation, Platt concentrated primarily on the company’s antiviral program and described recent and ongoing clinical work in COVID-19 as a case study for what he characterized as a broad-range antiviral approach.

Broad-range antiviral focus and proposed mechanism

Platt said Bioxytran is pursuing what he described as a “quick treatment” for viral infections, arguing that early-stage viral infection currently lacks rapid therapeutic options. He listed several viruses the company has identified as targets for its chemistry, including COVID-19, influenza, shingles, long COVID, conjunctivitis (viral infection of the eye), and RSV.

According to Platt, Bioxytran’s antiviral approach is based on blocking “galectins,” which he described as carbohydrate-recognizing proteins. He said the company has identified galectin receptors on the surface of viruses and stated that these galectins sit on the spike protein or surface structures involved in infection. Bioxytran’s drug candidate is described as a “galectin antagonist” designed to bind to galectins—framed as a “key and lock” concept—to block their function and interfere with infection.

Platt discussed his own history in galectin research, stating he first expressed the gene for galectin and that he and a colleague coined the term “galectin,” referencing galactose-binding lectins. He said there have been thousands of publications on galectins since the early 1990s and noted that multiple galectins are known today.

COVID-19 Phase II results and development approach

Using COVID-19 as a development case study, Platt said Bioxytran designed its polysaccharide structure using methods including NMR (nuclear magnetic resonance), structural analysis, mathematics, and AI to select what he called a broad-range molecule intended to block the galectins of interest across multiple viruses.

Platt said the company completed Phase I safety work and a Phase II double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial under both the U.S. FDA and India’s CDSCO (which he characterized as a similar regulatory body). He said the Phase II data were published and highlighted outcomes he described as unusually strong:

Platt said that by day three, 88% of patients had “not detected” PCR results for the virus.

He said that by day seven, the patients showed no detection of viral infection.

Platt also referenced Pfizer’s Paxlovid, emphasizing that Bioxytran did not compare directly against Paxlovid in a clinical trial. Instead, he said the company used published literature for context and asserted that the magnitude and speed of viral clearance in Bioxytran’s results appeared favorable when placed alongside the literature he cited.

He characterized the antiviral candidate as very safe and said the company has not observed adverse effects to date. He also argued that viral mutations would be less likely to affect its activity because, in his view, galectin receptors are “conservative” and essential to infection. Platt additionally suggested the approach could ultimately show prophylactic potential, describing a future scenario where taking the product in advance could prevent infection.

Confirmatory Phase II and path toward Phase III

Platt said Bioxytran has conducted a second Phase II double-blind, placebo-controlled study that he described as confirmatory. He said the study was also driven by dosing considerations: the first Phase II used 10 chewable tablets per day, while the newer study evaluated dose response up to four tablets per day.

In a Q&A, Platt said the data were being processed by the company’s contract research organization and would be published once available. He said he had not yet seen the data at the time of the event. If the results are similar to the earlier trial, he described it as potentially a “sea change” in antiviral infection treatment, citing both speed and safety.

Platt also discussed demand and manufacturing questions he said the company is receiving from potential collaborators, including whether Bioxytran could produce tablets at very large scale. He said the company is working on supply chain and capacity planning.

Regarding Phase III, Platt said Bioxytran intends to proceed with a broad approach, potentially starting with influenza and including other respiratory viruses such as RSV and rhinovirus. He described a plan to pursue a Phase III program that could support a specific medical claim.

Commercial and regulatory strategy discussed

Platt described two commercialization paths the company is considering for the antiviral program. One option involves generating revenue by selling the product as a nutraceutical without a medical claim, while concurrently seeking a partner to fund Phase III clinical development in order to obtain approval for medical claims for specific viruses. He also said the company is in discussions with other companies regarding the antiviral program.

Other programs: oxygen delivery for early stroke and device development

Although his focus was antivirals, Platt also summarized Bioxytran’s oxygen delivery program for early-stage stroke. He said current stroke treatment is limited in early settings because patients must be evaluated at a hospital to distinguish hemorrhagic from ischemic stroke before receiving interventions such as clot-dissolving therapies or thrombectomy.

Platt said Bioxytran’s approach involves extracting components from camel red blood cells—citing camel blood stability—and using hemoglobin-derived heme attached to a polysaccharide to create an oxygen delivery molecule called BXT-25. He said the resulting molecule is far smaller than red blood cells, is stable at room temperature, and has demonstrated stability for five years to date, with testing underway for longer durations. He referred to it as a “universal oxygen carrier” and said it could withstand boiling due to its polysaccharide-and-heme composition.

He also described an associated measurement device intended to detect oxygen delivery at the cellular level via mitochondria. Platt said the device has FDA clearance via a 510(k) designation for measurement and could serve as a surrogate marker in clinical trials. He said the company is completing toxicity testing for BXT-25 and plans to enter human studies as funding becomes available.

Platt said Bioxytran was formed in 2017 and stated the company has 37 million shares in the float and approximately 2,100 shareholders. He also said the company’s programs are covered by patents related to material structure and use. In closing remarks, Platt emphasized that Bioxytran’s antiviral strategy aims to act on the virus surface rather than relying on immune system modulation or viral replication mechanisms, which he said differentiates it from many existing antiviral approaches.

