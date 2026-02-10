Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

ANIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Anixa Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Anixa Biosciences Price Performance

ANIX opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.46.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The trade was a 8.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 63,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 31.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 23,072 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

