Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brand Engagement Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

BNAI opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. Brand Engagement Network has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNAI. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brand Engagement Network by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 932,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 747,924 shares during the period. Corps Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brand Engagement Network by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Brand Engagement Network by 197.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc in April 2023.

