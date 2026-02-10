FY2026 EPS Estimates for ScanSource Decreased by Sidoti Csr

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for ScanSource in a report released on Friday, February 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.13. The consensus estimate for ScanSource’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $766.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.46 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ScanSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

ScanSource stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $807.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ScanSource by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $390,198.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 191,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,256.22. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Jones sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $212,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,689.80. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,669 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc is a global provider of technology products and solutions designed to help businesses enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement. The company specializes in the distribution of point-of-sale (POS) systems, barcode and data capture devices, networking and communications equipment, and value-added software and cloud services. By combining hardware, software and professional services, ScanSource supports channel partners in delivering end-to-end solutions across multiple industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare and logistics.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource has built a broad international footprint, serving customers throughout North, Central and South America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

