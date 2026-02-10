What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for I-Mab Q1 Earnings?

I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for I-Mab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for I-Mab’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

I-Mab Price Performance

Shares of NBP opened at $3.47 on Monday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About I-Mab

(Get Free Report)

I-Mab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of biologic therapies for oncology and immunology indications. The company concentrates on advancing antibody-based therapeutics and other protein biologics intended to modulate the immune system to treat cancer and autoimmune or inflammatory diseases. Its development activities span preclinical research through late-stage clinical trials, with an emphasis on creating targeted, differentiated molecules designed to address unmet medical needs.

Headquartered in China with global development activities, I-Mab operates research and development facilities and engages with clinical investigators and regulatory authorities across multiple geographies to support global clinical programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.