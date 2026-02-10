Northland Securities Predicts Weaker Earnings for Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) – Northland Securities cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Clearfield in a report issued on Thursday, February 5th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Northland Securities currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearfield’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Clearfield’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Clearfield alerts:

CLFD has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Clearfield from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clearfield from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Clearfield Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of CLFD opened at $32.51 on Monday. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $450.26 million, a PE ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 1.94.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.77 million. Clearfield had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.Clearfield has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.100–0.020 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Clearfield by 116.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 1,279,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,454,675.84. The trade was a 0.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearfield announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 25th that allows the company to buyback $85.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 22% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc (NASDAQ: CLFD) is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company’s core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield’s modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.