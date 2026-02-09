Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Price

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.61.

NYSE:EQR opened at $64.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.31. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 425.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

