Insider Selling: Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) Director Julie Cullivan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $218,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,413 shares in the company, valued at $994,803.16. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Heartflow stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. Heartflow, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $41.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTFL. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Heartflow by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heartflow by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartflow during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartflow during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Heartflow in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.
HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.
HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.
