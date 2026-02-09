Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Truist Financial

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $190.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.
BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.50.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $134,116.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,390.30. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,447,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,070,514,000 after purchasing an additional 157,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,468,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,007,000 after buying an additional 71,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,089,000 after buying an additional 71,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Biogen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,418,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,731,000 after buying an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy views — HC Wainwright lifted its PT to $228 and Stifel moved to $214 (both buy). These upgrades support upside expectations for the stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: EPS $1.99 vs. $1.61 est., revenue topped estimates and management issued strong FY2026 EPS guidance (15.25–16.25), which underpins the rally. Biogen shares rise as Q4 earnings beat expectations, 2026 profit outlook strong
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial momentum for Leqembi is a key catalyst — sales jumped and market optimism rose after reports China fast?tracked at?home use of Leqembi, which could open a major market. Biogen stock to pop again? China fast-tracks at-home Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi
- Positive Sentiment: Shares recently hit a 52?week high on the earnings/Leqembi news, reinforcing momentum and investor interest. Biogen Hits 52-Week High, Alzheimer’s Drug Sales Jump
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst nuance: TD Cowen and others maintain bullish views citing undervaluation and growing Leqembi cash flows, but nuance remains around sustainability. Biogen: Undervalued Cash Flows and Growing Leqembi Franchise Support Raised Price Target and Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Deeper analysis: some coverage frames FY25 EPS as “stable” but notes pressure from the MS franchise — a balanced read for investors weighing sustainability. Biogen FY25 Earnings: Stable EPS, Amid Pressure From The Multiple Sclerosis Franchise
- Negative Sentiment: MS franchise weakness: core MS sales declined, which weighed on top?line growth and is flagged as a recurring headwind by some outlets. Biogen Revenue Down as Multiple Sclerosis Sales Slide
- Negative Sentiment: Some major sell?side analysts (Morgan Stanley, UBS) remain at Hold with lower PTs (~$185–$190), citing limited near?term growth and pipeline/execution risk — these views cap upside for more cautious investors. Biogen: Limited Near-Term Growth and Execution Risks Justify Neutral Hold Rating Biogen: Solid Near-Term Execution but High-Risk Pipeline Keeps Rating at Hold
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.
The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.
