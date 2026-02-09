Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Truist Financial

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $190.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $201.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Biogen has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $202.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.94 and a 200-day moving average of $157.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $134,116.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,390.30. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,447,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,070,514,000 after purchasing an additional 157,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,468,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,007,000 after buying an additional 71,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,089,000 after buying an additional 71,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Biogen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,418,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,731,000 after buying an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

