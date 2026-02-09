IMC Chicago LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF $PUI

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of PUI opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2504 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund normally invests at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, information technology, telecommunication services and utilities.

