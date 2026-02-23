Heico (HEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $1.1708 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 15.39%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heico to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Heico stock opened at $351.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.18. Heico has a 1-year low of $224.63 and a 1-year high of $361.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Heico Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. Heico’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEI. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $367.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $370.00 target price on Heico and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HEI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heico by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heico in the second quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Heico by 52.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Heico by 10.8% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Heico by 2.1% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heico

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation is an aerospace, defense and electronics company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products and provides repair and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO supplies replacement components, repair services and engineered systems for commercial and business aviation, military and space markets as well as for selected industrial and medical customers. The company’s offerings are focused on sustaining and improving the reliability and availability of complex equipment across its end markets.

HEICO operates through two principal business areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.