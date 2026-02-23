United Therapeutics (UTHR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.73 per share and revenue of $814.8010 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $473.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $485.27 and its 200-day moving average is $441.01. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $519.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,900. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.34, for a total value of $3,953,622.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,261.54. This trade represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 411,514 shares of company stock valued at $199,462,510 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.50.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Featured Articles

