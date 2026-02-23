Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLSE. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.77. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of ($0.09) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $472,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,131.74. This trade represents a 31.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,200 over the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,809,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 330.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 130,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,744 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Argo Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat analyst expectations — Pulse reported a loss of $0.26 per share vs. consensus -$0.32, beating estimates and showing a smaller-than-expected loss. This helped limit downside after the print. Read More.

Q4 EPS beat analyst expectations — Pulse reported a loss of $0.26 per share vs. consensus -$0.32, beating estimates and showing a smaller-than-expected loss. This helped limit downside after the print. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Clinical/business update: company highlighted strong procedural results for its endocardial nPulse catheter (100% freedom from AF at 6 months, 96% procedural success), supporting long?term product potential and commercialization story. Read More.

Clinical/business update: company highlighted strong procedural results for its endocardial nPulse catheter (100% freedom from AF at 6 months, 96% procedural success), supporting long?term product potential and commercialization story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach: Pulse will present at the 46th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference — useful for visibility and investor Q&A but not an immediate revenue driver. Read More.

Investor outreach: Pulse will present at the 46th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference — useful for visibility and investor Q&A but not an immediate revenue driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Inducement equity grants: the board awarded equity inducements to two new employees under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4). Standard hiring practice; could be seen as modestly dilutive over time but routine. Read More.

Inducement equity grants: the board awarded equity inducements to two new employees under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4). Standard hiring practice; could be seen as modestly dilutive over time but routine. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations — reported revenue was effectively flat/negative ($-0.09M) vs. the consensus ~$0.23M, raising near-term commercialization and cash?flow concerns for some investors. Read More.

Revenue missed expectations — reported revenue was effectively flat/negative ($-0.09M) vs. the consensus ~$0.23M, raising near-term commercialization and cash?flow concerns for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: recent filings show insiders sold roughly $0.94M combined in two transactions, which investors may interpret as a negative signal on near?term insider conviction. Read More. Read More.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

