Marathon Digital (MARA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $250.7440 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.
Marathon Digital Stock Up 0.1%
NASDAQ MARA opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 5.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $210,688.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,381,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,905,055.26. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $122,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 359,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,203.90. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 133,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 38.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 303.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 65.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wiregrass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Marathon Digital
Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Digital this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MARA closed its acquisition of a 64% stake in EDF subsidiary Exaion and announced a strategic partnership with NJJ Capital — a move that expands its energy and data?center footprint and could improve scale and power sourcing over time. MARA completes acquisition of EDF subsidiary Exaion with NJJ Capital partnership
- Neutral Sentiment: MARA scheduled its Q4 and FY2025 earnings call for Feb. 26 — an event that can drive near?term volatility and provide fresh guidance that may materially move the stock. MARA Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest in MARA has climbed sharply, signaling increased bearish positioning even though the stock trades at a low P/E; higher shorting adds selling pressure and raises the risk of further downside. MARA Holdings Faces Rising Short Interest Despite Low P/E And Price Gap
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan analysts say Bitdeer has overtaken Marathon in self?mining hash rate, suggesting MARA may be losing its competitive edge in mining capacity — a negative signal for revenue/production expectations. JPMorgan announces Bitcoin mining leader
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: CEO Frederick Thiel and CFO Salman Hassan Khan both sold shares recently (disclosed SEC filings). While not uncommon, concurrent senior?executive selling is viewed negatively by some investors and can add to downward pressure. Salman Hassan Khan Sells 16,000 Shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.
The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Digital
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.