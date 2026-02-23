Marathon Digital (MARA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $250.7440 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ MARA opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 5.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $210,688.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,381,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,905,055.26. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $122,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 359,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,203.90. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 133,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 38.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 303.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 65.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wiregrass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Marathon Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Digital this week:

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

Featured Articles

