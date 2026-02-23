MiMedx Group (MDXG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MDXG stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $765.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company’s core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx’s product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx’s principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

