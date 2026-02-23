Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

OII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $36.41.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.16 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 12.71%.Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Fremont Simons sold 29,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $768,234.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 52,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,264.40. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 276.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS topped estimates — Oceaneering reported $0.45 EPS versus a $0.44 consensus, showing improved profitability versus last year. Read More.

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

