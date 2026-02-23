Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTNX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Nutanix Trading Down 3.6%

NTNX stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 36.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Nutanix by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nutanix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 493,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,696,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Nutanix this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised Nutanix’s multi?year earnings outlook — the firm increased FY2026–FY2030 EPS forecasts (notably FY2028–FY2030 upgrades) and reiterated an Overweight rating with a $65 price target, signaling stronger long?term growth expectations that can support the stock. KeyCorp analyst note / MarketBeat

KeyCorp raised Nutanix’s multi?year earnings outlook — the firm increased FY2026–FY2030 EPS forecasts (notably FY2028–FY2030 upgrades) and reiterated an Overweight rating with a $65 price target, signaling stronger long?term growth expectations that can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published an earnings preview (“Countdown to Nutanix Q2”) that compiles Wall Street estimates and key metric forecasts ahead of the quarter — this increases focus on guidance and could boost volatility around the report but does not itself change fundamentals. Countdown to Nutanix (NTNX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Zacks published an earnings preview (“Countdown to Nutanix Q2”) that compiles Wall Street estimates and key metric forecasts ahead of the quarter — this increases focus on guidance and could boost volatility around the report but does not itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed its Q3 2026 EPS estimate slightly (from $0.24 to $0.23), a nearer?term downgrade that may weigh on short?term sentiment despite the longer?term boosts. KeyCorp analyst note / MarketBeat

KeyCorp trimmed its Q3 2026 EPS estimate slightly (from $0.24 to $0.23), a nearer?term downgrade that may weigh on short?term sentiment despite the longer?term boosts. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha’s recent writeup frames Nutanix as having solid free cash flow but otherwise “not very compelling,” which could reinforce cautious narratives around valuation (NTNX trades at a high P/E vs. near?term EPS consensus) and pressure momentum investors. Nutanix: Solid FCF Subplot, But Not Very Compelling Otherwise

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

