Analysts Set Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

GCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Williams Trading upgraded Genesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genesco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Genesco by 371.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 272,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 214,639 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 2,995.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCO opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Genesco has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $40.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $316.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee-based retailer, wholesaler and licensee specializing in branded footwear, headwear, apparel and accessories. Through its portfolio of retail chains, wholesale distribution channels and licensing agreements, Genesco brings a range of product offerings to consumers in North America and Europe.

The company’s retail segment includes specialty chains such as Journeys, which targets fashion-focused teens and young adults in the United States and Canada, and Schuh, a footwear retailer with locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.