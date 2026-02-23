Contrasting BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) & Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BingEx and Hub Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BingEx -5.04% -1.13% -0.72% Hub Group 2.82% 6.58% 3.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BingEx and Hub Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BingEx $612.14 million 0.24 -$20.07 million ($0.01) -258.00 Hub Group $3.95 billion 0.67 $103.99 million $1.73 25.01

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than BingEx. BingEx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hub Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BingEx has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hub Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Hub Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Hub Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BingEx and Hub Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BingEx 1 0 1 0 2.00 Hub Group 1 8 8 0 2.41

BingEx presently has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 82.17%. Hub Group has a consensus target price of $44.53, indicating a potential upside of 2.92%. Given BingEx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BingEx is more favorable than Hub Group.

Summary

Hub Group beats BingEx on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc., a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation. Its logistics services comprise full outsource logistics solution, transportation management, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, final mile delivery, and parcel and international services. The company also provides dry van, expedited, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, and flatbed truck brokerage services. It offers a fleet of approximately 2,300 tractors, 460 independent owner-operators, and 4,300 trailers to its customers, as well as the management and infrastructure. The company serves a range of industries, including retail, consumer products, and durable goods. As of December 31, 2023, it owned approximately 50,000 dry, 53-foot containers, as well as 900 refrigerated and 53-foot containers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

