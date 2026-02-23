Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) & NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Financial Contrast

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and NXT Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A NXT Energy Solutions -29.96% -49.12% -22.61%

Volatility and Risk

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A NXT Energy Solutions $470,000.00 62.69 -$6.62 million ($0.04) -6.20

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and NXT Energy Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Victory Oilfield Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NXT Energy Solutions.

Summary

Victory Oilfield Tech beats NXT Energy Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc., a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc. in September 2008. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

