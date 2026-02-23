Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWLIF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.1%

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, trading on the OTCMKTS under the symbol GWLIF, is a Canadian-based financial services holding company. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, it operates as a subsidiary of Power Financial Corporation and offers a broad range of insurance, retirement, and investment solutions. The company traces its heritage to the founding of Great-West Life Assurance Company in 1891 and was organized as a distinct holding entity in 2003 to oversee its growing global operations.

The firm’s primary lines of business include life, health and group insurance, as well as retirement savings products and employee benefit plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.