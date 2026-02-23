ARKO (ARKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect ARKO to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $1.8122 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

ARKO Trading Down 2.1%

ARKO stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. ARKO has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $676.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ARKO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARKO in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ARKO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARKO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ARKO by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ARKO by 48.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in ARKO by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in ARKO in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of ARKO during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About ARKO

ARKO Corp (NASDAQ: ARKO) is a downstream energy and convenience retail company based in Matthews, North Carolina. The company’s core operations encompass fuel supply, distribution and retailing through a network of terminals, independent dealer locations and company-operated convenience stores. ARKO’s fuel offerings include branded and unbranded gasoline and diesel, as well as lubricants and other petroleum products marketed under various regional and private labels.

In its retail segment, ARKO operates a portfolio of convenience stores under the Kangaroo Express banner, serving on-site customers with fuel, grab-and-go food items, beverages and everyday household essentials.

