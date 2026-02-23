Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JBI. Zacks Research upgraded Janus International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Janus International Group Stock Up 1.8%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JBI opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Janus International Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,746,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after acquiring an additional 874,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,861,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 92,804 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,262,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,777 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,103,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after purchasing an additional 381,462 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,731,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after buying an additional 76,460 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

