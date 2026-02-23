Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 27.07%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

