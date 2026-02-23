Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercorp Financial Services from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:IFS opened at $50.37 on Friday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 104,792 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 239,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 458,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 201,100 shares in the last quarter.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company’s core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

