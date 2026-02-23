Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ambiq Micro from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambiq Micro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Ambiq Micro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMBQ

Ambiq Micro Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMBQ stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. Ambiq Micro has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $51.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94.

In other Ambiq Micro news, Director Joseph A. Tautges sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,126. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 122,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,358. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter worth about $643,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Ambiq Micro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company’s core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq’s products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company’s flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambiq Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambiq Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.