Wall Street Zen Upgrades Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) to Buy

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCO. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $531.00 price objective on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.75.

Shares of MCO opened at $447.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $546.88. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.01% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.90, for a total value of $286,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,473,809.80. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS of $3.64 topped consensus and revenue rose ~13% with record Investors Services revenue, supporting near-term fundamentals and earnings guidance. Article Title

Q4 results beat expectations — EPS of $3.64 topped consensus and revenue rose ~13% with record Investors Services revenue, supporting near-term fundamentals and earnings guidance. Positive Sentiment: Management set upbeat FY2026 profit guidance and cited strong demand for credit ratings and M&A activity — this underpins forward growth expectations. Article Title

Management set upbeat FY2026 profit guidance and cited strong demand for credit ratings and M&A activity — this underpins forward growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strategic growth drivers highlighted: AI integration and expanded decision?grade data offerings are being cited as contributors to recurring revenue and product differentiation. Article Title

Strategic growth drivers highlighted: AI integration and expanded decision?grade data offerings are being cited as contributors to recurring revenue and product differentiation. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase announced — Moody’s raised its quarterly payout ~9.6% to $1.03, signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. (Ex-dividend date March 2)

Dividend increase announced — Moody’s raised its quarterly payout ~9.6% to $1.03, signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. (Ex-dividend date March 2) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target revisions and model updates are rolling in ahead of/after the print; some firms adjusted forecasts (mixed impact as revisions reflect both beat and longer-term assumptions). Article Title

Analyst target revisions and model updates are rolling in ahead of/after the print; some firms adjusted forecasts (mixed impact as revisions reflect both beat and longer-term assumptions). Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target from $600 to $560 but kept an “overweight” rating — this narrows upside expectations while still signaling conviction in the name. Article Title

JPMorgan cut its price target from $600 to $560 but kept an “overweight” rating — this narrows upside expectations while still signaling conviction in the name. Negative Sentiment: Post-earnings pullback was anticipated by some analysts/comments — Seeking Alpha and others note investor profit-taking and that the stock may be re-pricing 2026 assumptions despite the beat. Article Title

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

