Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Karooooo from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of KARO opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 19.45%.The business had revenue of $82.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.04 million. Karooooo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.876-2.049 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 159.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 260.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Karooooo by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Karooooo Ltd is a global provider of telematics software-as-a-service solutions for vehicle and fleet management. Through its flagship platform, the company delivers real-time GPS tracking, stolen vehicle recovery and driver behaviour analytics, enabling commercial fleets and automotive insurers to optimise operations, increase safety and reduce costs.

Karooooo’s SaaS platform integrates proprietary hardware devices with cloud-based analytics and mobile applications. Customers gain access to live vehicle location data, engine diagnostics, route planning tools and customizable reporting dashboards.

