Beyond Meat (BYND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.66.

Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data for February appears to be anomalous/zeroed in recent reports, so there’s no clear short?pressure signal from the data release (report shows 0 shares / 0.0 days to cover). This item is data?quality/neutral for now.

Multiple plaintiff firms (e.g., Schall Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi) are actively soliciting lead?plaintiff candidates and reminding investors of the March 24, 2026 deadline, signaling competing claims and likely consolidation of litigation activity that can raise costs and prolong uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Additional plaintiff firms (Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen, Berger Montague, Bernstein Liebhard, Gross Law Firm, Rosen, etc.) have issued notices and reminders to shareholders—this broad law?firm interest reinforces the seriousness/visibility of the claims and increases the chance of a high?profile, multi?firm pursuit. Investors should expect continued headlines and potential legal developments. Berger Montague / Others

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 400.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 76.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $1.70.

Beyond Meat, Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) develops, manufactures and sells plant-based meat substitutes designed to replicate the taste, texture and appearance of animal-based proteins. Since its founding in 2009 by Ethan Brown and initial public offering in 2019, the company has focused on leveraging proprietary technology and ingredient blends to produce a suite of products that cater to both retail and foodservice channels. Beyond Meat’s mission centers on offering more sustainable protein options by reducing reliance on livestock farming and its associated environmental footprint.

The company’s product portfolio includes Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef and Beyond Chicken, each formulated to appeal to a broad range of consumers seeking meat alternatives without compromising on flavor or cooking versatility.

