Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $28.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.4286.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, December 29th. National Bank Financial set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, January 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

In other news, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $173,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,684.75. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 137,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 83,717 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 121,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Schneider National announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

