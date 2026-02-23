Atlanta Braves (BATRK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Atlanta Braves to post earnings of ($0.66) per share and revenue of $54.9340 million for the quarter.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

BATRK stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,077.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BATRK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.23 per share, with a total value of $1,548,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 521,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,081,956.26. The trade was a 7.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 956.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

The Atlanta Braves Real Estate Ownership Trust (NASDAQ:BATRK) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established in 2021 by Liberty Braves Group. The trust’s primary purpose is to own and manage a portfolio of sports and entertainment properties related to the Atlanta Braves baseball franchise. BATRK generates stable rental income by leasing its assets to the Braves Baseball Club, LLC, under long-term lease agreements designed to align property performance with franchise needs.

The trust’s portfolio is anchored by Truist Park, the 41,084-seat baseball stadium that has served as the Braves’ home since 2017.

