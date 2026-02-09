iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO is Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $40,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 510,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 917,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,675,000 after buying an additional 282,505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8%

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $73.95 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $74.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

