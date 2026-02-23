Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETD. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $54,221.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,228 shares in the company, valued at $37,095,532.28. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 365.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE: ETD) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

