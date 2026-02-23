Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus set a $200.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $193.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.77.

CRL stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.62. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $228.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $994.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,972 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $176,478,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9,938.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,935,000 after purchasing an additional 684,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,005,000 after buying an additional 575,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 946,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,131,000 after buying an additional 511,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

