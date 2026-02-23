HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings raised HudBay Minerals from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research downgraded HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:HBM opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HudBay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $28.74.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.18). HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 25.71%.The business had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in HudBay Minerals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 94,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 126,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 107.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company’s operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

