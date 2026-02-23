U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $200.0990 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 1.6%

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $85.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $93.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc (NYSE: USPH) is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

