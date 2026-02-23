Option Care Health (OPCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Option Care Health to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $1.4633 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price objective on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Option Care Health by 502.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 528.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

