Adecco (AHEXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Adecco to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $6.9514 billion for the quarter.

Adecco Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $13.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Adecco has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AHEXY shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut Adecco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Adecco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Adecco Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world’s largest staffing firms.

Featured Stories

