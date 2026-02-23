Wall Street Zen Upgrades Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) to Buy

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHCT. Truist Financial raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore set a $17.00 price target on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CHCT opened at $17.07 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $487.75 million, a PE ratio of 243.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. Research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 111.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 992.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company’s portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long?term, triple?net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.

As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust’s holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.

