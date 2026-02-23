Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $219.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 14.0%

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $149.60 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $148.53 and a 1-year high of $212.24. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.93.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The credit services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.84). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $101.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 26,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: AGM), commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company’s principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

