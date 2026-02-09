82,791 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Acquired by MB Generational Wealth LLC

MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 82,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,103,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,618,000 after buying an additional 624,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,889 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,946 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,454,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,514,000 after acquiring an additional 44,285 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 15.4%

Shares of QUAL opened at $203.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.01 and its 200 day moving average is $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.