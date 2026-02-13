Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 13,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Guangshen Railway Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited, headquartered in Shenzhen, is one of China’s pioneering joint-stock railway enterprises. Established in 1996 as part of the China Railway system restructuring, the company is principally engaged in operating and maintaining key rail corridors linking Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Its core services include both passenger and freight transport, serving daily commuters, long-distance travelers and commercial shippers across the Pearl River Delta region.

The company’s flagship line runs between Guangzhou and Shenzhen, covering approximately 147 kilometers of high-density corridor.

